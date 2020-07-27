Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Issued By KeyCorp

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

NYSE:TER opened at $83.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.60.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,011,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,475 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,983,000.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

