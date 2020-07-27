Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $44.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $58,426,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 598,938 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $9,229,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 237,348 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $213,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $130,928. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

