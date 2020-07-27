Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

T stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.