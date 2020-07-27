Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Increased by Seaport Global Securities (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Norbord in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$626.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.36 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Norbord from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Norbord from C$36.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Norbord from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$42.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.11. Norbord has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$44.69. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.56.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

