Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Increased by B. Riley (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$481.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$510.74 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

