Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

PNFP stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,297,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after purchasing an additional 685,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,720,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,531,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 182,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

