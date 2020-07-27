Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

TECK stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after buying an additional 2,045,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

