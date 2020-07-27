Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Increased by Analyst

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Tristate Capital in a research note issued on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

TSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.04. Tristate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $296,413. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

