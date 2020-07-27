Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Increased by Analyst

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

UCBI opened at $18.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,545,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth $8,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 410,742 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 445.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 220,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,615,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 197,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

