Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reduced by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WTFC. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of WTFC opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

