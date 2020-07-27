Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Decreased by Analyst

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NYSE WH opened at $45.71 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

