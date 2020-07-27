QEP Resources (QEP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect QEP Resources to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million. On average, analysts expect QEP Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE QEP opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $385.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QEP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on QEP Resources from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on QEP Resources to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

