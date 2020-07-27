Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Atrion worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ATRI opened at $646.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $649.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.76. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $579.00 and a 12-month high of $846.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

