Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 42,821 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WES opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $31.03.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

