Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 8,733 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 44,002 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 196,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 340,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.05 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $448.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

