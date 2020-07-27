Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56,967 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 528,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 376,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $24.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38.

