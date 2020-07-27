Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,658,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $21.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.62. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra raised their price target on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.53.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

