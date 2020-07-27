Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HESM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $307.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.75.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

