Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

TM opened at $125.21 on Monday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

