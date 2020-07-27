Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 34.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $21.43 on Monday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

