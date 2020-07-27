Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $289.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

