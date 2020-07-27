Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 494,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $108.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 40.18%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

