Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of ELS opened at $65.57 on Monday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.