Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.93 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $18.96.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

