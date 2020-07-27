Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:DWPP) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 10.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

