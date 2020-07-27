Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

