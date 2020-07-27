Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,722 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock worth $864,616 in the last 90 days. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

