Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

VONE stock opened at $147.64 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $137.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

