Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,185 Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter.

FOF stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

