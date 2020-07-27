Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,426 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKT. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $6.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.