Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.0% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

HP opened at $20.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

