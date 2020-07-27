Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of TowneBank worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.18.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

