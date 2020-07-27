Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

