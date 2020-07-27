Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 180.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

