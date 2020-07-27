Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,258 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the second quarter worth about $6,150,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 11.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 9.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 8.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $341.39 on Monday. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

