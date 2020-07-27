Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

