Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.55 on Monday. Draftkings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.98.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Draftkings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

