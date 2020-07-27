Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,986,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,846.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $59.10 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

