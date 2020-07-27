Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,342,000 after acquiring an additional 291,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Total by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,880,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth about $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Total by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after acquiring an additional 454,241 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $38.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. Total SA has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

