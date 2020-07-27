Raymond James Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $125.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSV. BidaskClub raised shares of FirstService from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.14.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $115.91 on Friday. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 0.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 15.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

