Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apple by 150.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

