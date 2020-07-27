Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,015 Price Target at Barclays

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,015 ($24.80) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut Relx to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($23.69) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($24.74) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,935 ($23.81).

Get Relx alerts:

REL opened at GBX 1,671 ($20.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,858.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,860.25. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95).

Relx (LON:REL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.45) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relx will post 101.6977267 EPS for the current year.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.