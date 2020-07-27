Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SciPlay Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Sunday. Stephens lifted their target price on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded SciPlay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Shares of SCPL opened at $14.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,628,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

