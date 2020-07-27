Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 8,132 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 16.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $180.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average is $171.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

