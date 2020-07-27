Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 131.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,168.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,130.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,057.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,215.88.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

