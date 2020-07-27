Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 354,017 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354,017 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,612 shares of company stock worth $4,629,316.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

