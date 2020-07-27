Reviewing Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 8.09% 10.71% 4.23% NI 3.53% 2.66% 1.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and NI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $877.75 million 1.33 $99.60 million N/A N/A NI $270.78 million 1.28 $26.40 million N/A N/A

Safety Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Safety Insurance Group and NI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats NI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.