RingCentral (RNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. RingCentral has set its Q2 guidance at $0.20-0.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.91-0.94 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $268.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.90 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $299.74.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.97, for a total transaction of $679,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,317 shares in the company, valued at $48,224,904.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.19.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

