RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$286.26 million for the quarter.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.