RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $91.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.31 million. Analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.